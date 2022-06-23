Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much better day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Thursday morning everyone! After yesterday’s showers and storms, we are waking up to a much more excellent feel across the commonwealth.

Temps start off in the upper 60s and low 70s. Some isolated showers are moving out of eastern Kentucky as we speak and should dissipate by sunrise. Throughout the day a mix of sun and clouds is likely. Humidity levels are likely to drop today. The forecast today you can likely copy and paste into your Friday. Saturday is when we see the humidity levels increase and temperatures also move up the thermometer into the 90s. A stray shower is possible, but a better chance is likely to come on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day. Highs will really try to reach 90, but much cooler air will follow. Lows are in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to start next week as the rain wraps up on Monday. Next week after the showers we dry up and remain comfortable.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.