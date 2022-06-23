Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On The Weekend

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front is pushing to our south and it’s taking storms and the heat with it. Much better air is sweeping into the region today and will hang around into the start of the weekend with a more impressive push of cooler air early next week.

Let’s begin with what’s going on out there today. Temps are in the 80s with low humidity and mostly sunny skies.

Friday starts in the 50s and ends in the 80s with more pleasant air in place.

Our weekend features a return of the heat with lots of upper 80s and low 90s for Saturday. Humidity levels climb and make it feel hotter than that under a dry sky. This toasty weather takes us into Sunday as clouds increase with showers and storms showing up later in the day. This is along and ahead of a cold front dropping in from the northwest.

Some pretty good showers and storms may show up this time and that’s actually a good thing because we need the rain.

Temps behind the Sunday cold front really drop with very pleasant and below normal air early next week.

