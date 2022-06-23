Advertisement

Chris Livingston talks about his first few weeks in Lexington

He signed autographs at the Kentucky Road Show Shop Wednesday.
Chris Livingston enjoying first few weeks with Kentucky
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On June 1, Chris Livingston arrived on campus at Kentucky to begin his chapter with the Wildcats.

The five-star small forward is already making his rounds in Lexington and on Wednesday afternoon, Livingston held a free meet and greet with the Big Blue Nation at the Kentucky Road Show Shop.

As a McDonald’s All-American, Livingston is a hot ticket for fans wanting to meet the future of this program. We caught up with Livingston to get his thoughts on his first few weeks with the Wildcats.

“It is going great, said Livingston. “The guys are great, being able to bond with the team. Being in the gym every day competing at a high level, working out with coach Chin. I love the workouts. They are tough. I am getting better and I am looking forward to the season.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night.
Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in Bourbon County. We’re told two or three...
Extensive damage reported after fire in downtown area of Ky. town
Property at 535 West Second Street purchased by Lexington Rescue Mission
‘I will probably leave:’ Neighbors voice frustrations to Lexington Rescue Mission over plans for new facility

Latest News

Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) shoots between Georgia's Tyron McMillan (4) and Jaxon Etter...
Washington wants to be considered a ‘winner’ after rookie season
Defending champ Rylea Marcum.
Defending champ Marcum advances to Women’s Kentucky Amateur finals
Nick Faldo tees off on the first hole during the second round of the PNC Championship golf...
Faldo to retire as lead CBS analyst, replaced by Immelman
Ryan Ritter hit a solo homer Friday.
Ryan Ritter a finalist for ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove