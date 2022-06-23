Chris Livingston talks about his first few weeks in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On June 1, Chris Livingston arrived on campus at Kentucky to begin his chapter with the Wildcats.

The five-star small forward is already making his rounds in Lexington and on Wednesday afternoon, Livingston held a free meet and greet with the Big Blue Nation at the Kentucky Road Show Shop.

As a McDonald’s All-American, Livingston is a hot ticket for fans wanting to meet the future of this program. We caught up with Livingston to get his thoughts on his first few weeks with the Wildcats.

“It is going great, said Livingston. “The guys are great, being able to bond with the team. Being in the gym every day competing at a high level, working out with coach Chin. I love the workouts. They are tough. I am getting better and I am looking forward to the season.”

