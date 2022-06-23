Cobb among six players inducted into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Randall Cobb was inducted into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday night in Lexington. The Green Bay Packers wide receiver was one of six members in the 2022 KPRHOF class.

The class included Elbie Nickell (Pittsburgh Steelers), Steve Ortmayer (Oakland Raiders), Lee Calland (Pittsburgh Steelers), Reggie Swinton (Dallas Cowboys) and George Wilson (Buffalo Bills).

The”Purple Jacket All Pro Dinner Party” also included many other past inductees of the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame.

