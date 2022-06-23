Advertisement

Company to rebuild destroyed Mayfield candle plant

The company said it will invest more than $33 million and employ more than 500 people full time over the next five years.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayfield Consumer Products said it will rebuild after its factory was destroyed in the tornado that hit Mayfield.

It’s a reversal after the company initially said they would not rebuild.

The company said it will invest more than $33 million and employ more than 500 people full time over the next five years.

According to Governor Beshear, this won’t be the last announcement they make about the job front in Grant County or the surrounding area.

“We’re not working hard to rebuild homes, were working real hard to rebuild an economy. Or maybe push it even further knowing a good job is the reason people will stay in that community or even move into that community,” Gov. Beshear said.

That project is set to be finished in 2023.

