Ky. state trooper indicted by federal grand jury for conspiracy, obstruction

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal grand jury indicted a Kentucky state trooper.

Trooper Michael Howell faces counts of conspiracy and obstruction. The indictment said Howell and another trooper lied about punching a person in custody several times in the face.

Howell worked out of the London post.

The incident happened in August of 2020.

The indictment said the two troopers claimed the suspect attempted to run from them and did not follow orders.

Howell’s first court hearing is July 8. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each charge.

