Memorial honoring people who died of COVID-19 opens in Georgetown

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of yellow hearts line a hall in The Pavilion in Georgetown, honoring those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

These memorials have been popping up across the country, following the first in Irving, Texas. And now, there’s one right in Scott County.

More than one million Americans have lost their lives to COVID and more than 16,000 Kentuckians. Each yellow heart represents a person, someone’s loved one, showing that they are not just a number.

Dorothy Wiemers is the community curator for the Yellow Heart Memorial in Scott County. She was inspired to bring this memorial to Georgetown because like many, it’s personal for her.

“My husband Michael died in November of 2020 and it was devastating to our family. We never expected that we would be touched that closely by COVID. There was so much that we weren’t allowed to do at the time. We weren’t allowed to be in the hospital, we couldn’t sit at the bedside, hold their hand, we didn’t even get to say a proper goodbye,” Wiemers said.

Memorials like this give people a chance to honor their loved ones, something many were unable to do during the peak of the pandemic.

