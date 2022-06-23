Advertisement

NYRA suspends Baffert 1 year; eligible to return in January

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The New York Racing Association suspended trainer Bob Baffert for one year Thursday for repeated medication violations.

A panel credited Baffert for time served from an initial suspension that makes the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer eligible to saddle horses in New York again by late January.

The ban is shorter than the two-year suspension Churchill Downs handed Baffert after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance that is not allowed on race day.

Baffert’s camp asked for a stay of the NYRA suspension that was immediately denied.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Most Read

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in Bourbon County. We’re told two or three...
Extensive damage reported after fire in downtown area of Ky. town
A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night.
Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week
Logan Parsons
‘I hope we find justice:’ Family wants those held accountable for downtown Lexington attack
A Lexington police officer is recovering after being attacked by a police dog. (File image)
Lexington police officer attacked by K-9 at training facility

Latest News

UK will host Bellarmine on Nov. 29 in Rupp Arena.
UK to host Bellarmine in Rupp on Nov. 29
The”Purple Jacket All Pro Dinner Party” also included many other past inductees of the Kentucky...
Cobb among six players inducted into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) shoots between Georgia's Tyron McMillan (4) and Jaxon Etter...
Washington wants to be considered a ‘winner’ after rookie season
Chris Livingston signs autographs at Kentucky Road Show Shop.
Chris Livingston talks about his first few weeks in Lexington