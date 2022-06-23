NYRA suspends Baffert 1 year; eligible to return in January
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - The New York Racing Association suspended trainer Bob Baffert for one year Thursday for repeated medication violations.
A panel credited Baffert for time served from an initial suspension that makes the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer eligible to saddle horses in New York again by late January.
The ban is shorter than the two-year suspension Churchill Downs handed Baffert after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance that is not allowed on race day.
Baffert’s camp asked for a stay of the NYRA suspension that was immediately denied.
