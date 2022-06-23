Advertisement

Officials investigating what’s left of historic buildings that caught fire in Millersburg

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s office said Kentucky State Police have sent out arson investigators to determine how this fire started.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The smoke is slowly clearing out of a small Bourbon County community after a fire destroyed several historic buildings in Millersburg on Main Street on Wednesday.

About a handful of firefighters are out Thursday afternoon. They’ve been there all morning and were there all night tending to hot spots that flared up.

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s office said Kentucky State Police have sent out arson investigators to determine how this fire started.

Fire crews were called to Main Street around three in the afternoon on Wednesday. Five buildings were engulfed in flames, and those buildings about a hundred years old.

People told us the buildings have housed a number of businesses through the years, the latest being the post office and a few apartments. Fortunately, people in those apartments made it out safely.

Fire crews said it took about two hours to get the fire under control.

City council members were out Thursday inspecting the damage and members of the community stopped by to look at what the fire left behind.

“There are a lot of memories for everyone here. You know growing up, you have memories of the local businesses and things you did as a child, they become a greater presence in your mind when something like this happens. So, it’s just nostalgia,” Vice Mayor and Councilman Kevin Hopkins said.

Vice Mayor Hopkins noted the good news is that no one was hurt in this fire. To his understanding, six people lost their homes.

He said developers were in the process of renovating the old the buildings. City leaders are now starting discussions on what plans to put in place in case something like this happens again.

