Publix announces first Lexington store

(Live 5/File)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Publix has officially announced plans for a Lexington store.

According to a release, it’ll be located at the northwest corner of Man O’ War Boulevard and Harrodsburg Road and is expected to open in 2024.

The location will feature a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors.

Publix just broke ground on its first store in Louisville on Thursday.

