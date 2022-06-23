Publix announces first Lexington store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Publix has officially announced plans for a Lexington store.

According to a release, it’ll be located at the northwest corner of Man O’ War Boulevard and Harrodsburg Road and is expected to open in 2024.

The location will feature a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors.

Publix just broke ground on its first store in Louisville on Thursday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.