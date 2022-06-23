Publix announces first Lexington store
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Publix has officially announced plans for a Lexington store.
According to a release, it’ll be located at the northwest corner of Man O’ War Boulevard and Harrodsburg Road and is expected to open in 2024.
The location will feature a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors.
Publix just broke ground on its first store in Louisville on Thursday.
