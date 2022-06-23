Storms cause significant damage to Lexington Farmers Market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds caused some damage at the Lexington Farmers Market on Wednesday. Several tents were blown away and broken.

Market organizers said the wind gusts overturned tables and left produce and products scattered, too. Some of the vendors said the winds came on fast and they weren’t expecting this much damage.

“There was a little girl, she came up to me and she goes, ‘I think it’s about to storm,’” said Avery Marshall.

Marshall said she used bungie chords to secure her tent, but others weren’t as lucky.

“Everyone’s like ‘what do we do?’ and we’re all just trying to hold down our tents and a lot of the customers there were trying to help,” Marshall said.

“I was surprised that no one got hurt,” said Tony Spurlock, the owner of a food stand at the market.

Vendors said materials went flying.

“A lot of people have glass bottles and displays and tables. Real problem,” Spurlock said.

Spurlock is a familiar face at the Lexington Farmer’s Market.

“I do Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays,” Spurlock said.

He said tents are the closest thing vendors have to a storefront.

“These are our lifeline really. You get out here without a tent in the sun, it’s unbearable,” Spurlock said.

The farmers market is taking in donations to help the vendors get themselves and their tents back up and running. But the loss is another big expense for small business owners relying on every sale.

“Some of these people, they’re getting by week to week. When they lose a tent or vehicle breaks down or something like that, that’s pretty dramatic and people don’t understand that. That can crush a business,” Spurlock said.

The Lexington Farmers Market organizers said that several people stepped up and donated to help vendors cover the costs of their losses.

