Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Amber Philpott: Chimichurri Marinated Strip Filets (June 23, 2022)
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with Dave Baker and Amber Philpott (June 21, 2022)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/1926/chimichurri-marinated-strip-filets
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 beef Strip Filets, cut 1 inch thick (about 4 to 6 ounces each)
Chimichurri Sauce:
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/2 cup packed fresh cilantro
- 1/2 cup packed fresh parsley
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated lemon peel
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
COOKING:
- Prepare Chimichurri Sauce. Place garlic in food processor container. Cover; process until finely chopped. Add remaining sauce ingredients. Cover; process until well blended. Remove and refrigerate 1/4 cup sauce for serving. Place beef Strip Filets and remaining sauce in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.
- Remove filets from marinade; discard marinade. Pat steaks dry with paper towels. Place filets on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F)to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Serve filets with reserved Chimichurri Sauce.
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
