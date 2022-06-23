UK to host Bellarmine in Rupp on Nov. 29

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky will host Bellarmine University at Rupp Arena on Nov. 29. The Knights made the announcement Wednesday on their Twitter account.

It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Last year, Bellarmine finished with a 20-13 record and won the ASUN championship. They missed the postseason due to the school’s transition to Div. 1 basketball.

