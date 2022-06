VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Versailles is celebrating an exciting birthday!

The city turned 230 years old on Thursday.

To celebrate, the Woodford County Historical Society is hosting a special birthday celebration Thursday evening at 5:00.

Mayor Traugott and Derby-winning trainer Eric Reed are some of the guests planned to attend.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VERSAILLES!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉



Today, you are officially 230 years old! Happy, happy birthday!



We can't wait to celebrate with the community tonight at 5 at the Woodford County Ky Historical Society! #happybirthday #versaillesis230 #birthdayparty #versailles pic.twitter.com/F5IvltDAYx — Woodford Co. Tourism (@reservewoodford) June 23, 2022

