Advertisement

Video shows Vermont man attacking police troopers with excavator bucket

By Amanda Alvarado and Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an excavator, according to police. The assault was captured on dashboard camera.

Police told WCAX that what should have been an easy arrest turned into mayhem.

“It could have been, ‘Sir, turn around, put your hands around your back. You’re under arrest for an assault,’ and they would have driven away,” Vermont State Police Capt. Matt Daley said.

Police arrived last Tuesday to arrest 24-year-old Brandon Tallman on burglary and assault charges stemming from an incident a few days before.

When Troopers Skylar Velasquez and Gabe Schrauf arrived, his parents tried to stop them from arresting their son.

His mom, Amy Tallman, is seen holding onto Brandon Tallman, getting into a scuffle with the troopers as they try to pull him away.

Meanwhile, his dad, Wayne Tallman, gets into the cab of an excavator parked in the driveway.

“They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one,” Daley said.

While the troopers are on the ground with Amy Tallman and Brandon Tallman, Wayne Tallman lowers the excavator and uses it as a weapon by swinging it at them.

Schrauf points his gun at him but doesn’t pull the trigger.

Daley says the troopers made good decisions that day.

“It was a dangerous situation that you were put in, and in the end, you came out on top. You affected the arrest. You guys both went home that night. That’s the goal of why we went there,” Daley said.

Wayne Tallman faces several charges including reckless endangerment and assault on a protected official. Amy Tallman faces charges for impeding an officer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in Bourbon County. We’re told two or three...
Extensive damage reported after fire in downtown area of Ky. town
A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night.
Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week
A Lexington police officer is recovering after being attacked by a police dog. (File image)
Lexington police officer attacked by K-9 at training facility
Logan Parsons
‘I hope we find justice:’ Family wants those held accountable for downtown Lexington attack

Latest News

Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22,...
Michigan teen’s trial in school shooting moved to January
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
Afghan boys site near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000