Advertisement

Washington wants to be considered a ‘winner’ after rookie season

CBS Sports has Washington going No. 16 overall to Atlanta.
TyTy wants to be known as a winner after rookie season
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the eve of the 2022 NBA Draft, TyTy Washington is projected to go in the first twenty picks, but if he goes in the lottery, keep an eye on the New York Knicks at the No. 11 overall pick.

CBS Sports has Washington going No. 16 overall to Atlanta.

As for other potential landing spots, Washington has worked out with the Cavaliers, the Thunder and the Wizards just to name a few. Washington can play both on the ball and off the ball and has proven his worth as a point guard as well. At the point guard position against Georgia, he broke the school’s single-game assists record.

Here is Washington on the eve of the biggest night of his life. He was asked for one word to describe his game.

“One word that describes my game is winner. Whatever I do on the court, as long as my team wins, I am satisfied,” said Washington. “Winning takes care of everything. I want to come in and impact winning, so by the time the rookie season is over with, that is what I want to be known as. A guy who came in his first year and tried to impact winning right away.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night.
Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in Bourbon County. We’re told two or three...
Extensive damage reported after fire in downtown area of Ky. town
Property at 535 West Second Street purchased by Lexington Rescue Mission
‘I will probably leave:’ Neighbors voice frustrations to Lexington Rescue Mission over plans for new facility

Latest News

Chris Livingston signs autographs at Kentucky Road Show Shop.
Chris Livingston talks about his first few weeks in Lexington
Defending champ Rylea Marcum.
Defending champ Marcum advances to Women’s Kentucky Amateur finals
Nick Faldo tees off on the first hole during the second round of the PNC Championship golf...
Faldo to retire as lead CBS analyst, replaced by Immelman
Ryan Ritter hit a solo homer Friday.
Ryan Ritter a finalist for ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove