Washington wants to be considered a ‘winner’ after rookie season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the eve of the 2022 NBA Draft, TyTy Washington is projected to go in the first twenty picks, but if he goes in the lottery, keep an eye on the New York Knicks at the No. 11 overall pick.

CBS Sports has Washington going No. 16 overall to Atlanta.

As for other potential landing spots, Washington has worked out with the Cavaliers, the Thunder and the Wizards just to name a few. Washington can play both on the ball and off the ball and has proven his worth as a point guard as well. At the point guard position against Georgia, he broke the school’s single-game assists record.

Here is Washington on the eve of the biggest night of his life. He was asked for one word to describe his game.

“One word that describes my game is winner. Whatever I do on the court, as long as my team wins, I am satisfied,” said Washington. “Winning takes care of everything. I want to come in and impact winning, so by the time the rookie season is over with, that is what I want to be known as. A guy who came in his first year and tried to impact winning right away.”

