Ally Blake’s Forecast | One more great day before changes this weekend

Friday’s Forecast
Good Friday morning everyone! Another lovely day is shaping up across the commonwealth. Temps...
Good Friday morning everyone! Another lovely day is shaping up across the commonwealth. Temps start off in the 60s with low humidity and clear skies!
By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning everyone! Another lovely day is shaping up across the commonwealth. Temps start off in the 60s with low humidity and clear skies!

This will continue throughout the day today and likely temps rise into the mid to upper 80s, which is normal for this time of year! Tomorrow is when the heat and humidity return. Highs are likely to return back to the 90s. There is a small chance for some isolated showers and storms tomorrow likely in southern Kentucky and in the afternoon. Most of us do stay dry, but we all are likely to see rain and some storms on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather on Sunday currently for northern Kentucky, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it expand southward in the coming day or so. This will accompany a strong cold front with it. Temps are likely to drop with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s. The rain will likely linger into early Monday. The rest of next week remain mostly dry and mild.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!

