Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Weekend Storms

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are rolling into the final weekend of June with some really good weather out there today. Once into the weekend, we steam it up before we storm it up with cooler air waiting in the wings for early next week.

Temps today are generally in the 80s for many with sunshine and low humidity levels. Soak it up because the numbers will climb over the weekend. Highs are back into the upper 80s to low 90s for many as humidity levels increase.

There’s the threat for a shower or storm to bubble up on Saturday, but the best chance for showers and storms will sweep in late Sunday into Sunday night as a cold front enters the region.

Some of those storms late Sunday may be strong or severe and that’s something to watch out for as we get closer.

We need the rain and the models are spitting out some decent totals through Monday.

Temps behind this boundary come way down with 75-80 for many Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows head into the 50s.

The next chance for storms arrives toward the end of next week.

