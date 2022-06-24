Advertisement

Crews battle two fires in same building in Monticello

Crews in Wayne County responded to two fires in the same building early Friday morning.
Crews in Wayne County responded to two fires in the same building early Friday morning.(Credit: Monticello Fire Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Wayne County responded to two fires in the same building early Friday morning.

The building is located on North Main Street in downtown Monticello, next to the Wayne County Courthouse.

Officials said the fire first broke out overnight and was quickly put out by firefighters. Crews were called out to the same location later in the morning after a second fire broke out.

Officials don’t believe the two fires are related.

No injuries were reported.

