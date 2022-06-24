Ky. leaders, lawmakers react to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - In a historic decision, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

What does this mean for Kentucky?

Kentucky is one of 13 states to pass a trigger law, meaning as of this moment, abortion is now banned in the commonwealth. The trigger law was signed by Governor Matt Bevin in 2019.

Moments after the Supreme Court’s ruling came down, the ACLU of Kentucky sent us an email saying they’re prepared to file a case in state court arguing the Kentucky Constitution allows for the legal right to access abortion.

Just this past legislative session, lawmakers overturned a veto from Governor Beshear on an omnibus abortion bill that set new restrictions, including bans on abortions after 15 weeks.

Those are facing legal challenges, but are now basically moot because of the trigger law.

We’re getting reactions from Kentucky leaders and lawmakers:

As the former chief prosecutor of Kentucky, I know that these violent crimes happen, and not having options for victims of rape and incest is wrong. ^AB

2/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 24, 2022

My statement on today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs case: pic.twitter.com/uQ5zme1H1R — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) June 24, 2022

The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs is courageous and correct. This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society. My full statement: https://t.co/oPTzOYOeAU — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) June 24, 2022

Today’s Supreme Court ruling means that now in Kentucky, a 12-year-old girl who is raped and impregnated by her father, has no options.



It is unconscionable that this extreme, total ban provides no exception for that child or any other survivors of rape or incest. ^JC — Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (@LtGovColeman) June 24, 2022

The Kentucky House and Senate Democratic Caucus leaders released this statement:

“Mark our words: Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion will be seen in the future as our era’s Plessy v. Ferguson. This abhorrent ruling erases nearly 50 years of the court’s own precedents while sending women’s reproductive rights — and risking others like same-sex marriage and rights to contraception — back to the 1700s; it goes against the views of a durable majority of Americans; and, most critically, it needlessly and cruelly threatens the lives of millions of women while telling them they no longer have authority over their own bodies. This is beyond wrong, and we stand with those who will fight with all we have to overturn this travesty as soon as possible.”

Kentucky’s Pro-Life Caucus:

“This is a historical and tide-turning day in the fight to protect humanity’s most innocent. Roe v. Wade was a flawed precedent that has persisted on faulty legal grounds for nearly five decades. The consequences are the premature death of tens of millions of lives we will never know and who were denied their chance to leave an impression on this world. We remember them today.

The General Assembly has championed numerous bills to protect the unborn. Some have been defended in the courts because this is what the people of Kentucky have demanded. We are a pro-life elected body indicative of Kentucky’s pro-life values. History will shine favorably on the individuals—on both sides of the political aisle—who have taken a stand to defend those incapable of defending themselves.

Lawmakers have adhered to the constituency’s desires, doing their part in preparation for this moment. Kentucky voters have an opportunity to help wash away the dark stain Roe V. Wade has left on our nation’s history. On this November’s general election ballot, a “yes” vote for amendment #2 supports amending the Kentucky Constitution to state unequivocally that nothing in our constitution creates a right to abortion or requires government funding for it.

With the fall of Roe V. Wade’s legal precedent, we encourage all who wish to protect the unborn to stand with us, as they have before, in support of constitutional amendment #2 and vote ‘Yes for Life’ this November.”

Congressman Andy Barr’s statement:

“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a historic victory for life. For nearly 50 years, advocates for life have worked tirelessly to reverse Roe v. Wade, the worst example of judicial activism in the history of the Court. Even former Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg criticized the Court’s ruling in Roe.

“Last year, I signed an Amicus Brief requesting the Supreme Court uphold the Mississippi abortion law at issue in Dobbs. Regardless of one’s personal views on whether and under what circumstances there should be a ‘right to abortion,’ nowhere in the text of the federal Constitution is such a purported right stated or even implied, as the text was originally understood.

“The Supreme Court’s decision today affirmed that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion and that the authority to regulate abortion belongs with the American people through the democratic process. By overturning Roe, the Court is empowering the American electorate to determine, through their elected representatives, what limits on abortion they want implemented in their state. The majority also follows in the footsteps of prior Justices who, in the landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education, courageously and correctly overturned their own disgraceful precedent in Plessy v. Ferguson. I commend the Court for doing so.

“At the federal level, I will continue to support pro-life policies in Congress such as the Hyde Amendment, to prohibit taxpayer funding of abortions, and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which requires medical care for babies born alive in botched abortions.”

We’re working to further break down the impacts this will have in Kentucky, and more reaction from lawmakers.

