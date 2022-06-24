Millersburg starts rebuilding process after downtown fire

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The community is coming together to help the town of Millersburg after a fire destroyed five buildings, including the post office and apartments.

“Very quiet, it feels like a ghost town. It’s not normally like this,” said Melissa Robinson, an employee at Millersburg produce.

MORE:

“It kind of smelled like somebody was burning brush. That’s what I thought. But then all of a sudden it got really smokey, so I walked over to the fence and I saw the fire in the building and it was starting to get really big…” Robinson said. “I wasn’t thinking. I just ran in and to make sure that people got out and after that it was just gone.”

Wayne and Brenda Tolson grew up in Millersburg. They’ve since moved to Cynthiana, but said their heart’s still in Millersburg.

“It’s devastating. Puts tears in your eyes to see what’s done,” Wayne said.

The post office was one of five buildings damaged in the fire. The city has already brought in trailer that will remain parked downtown so people can still come and get their mail.

“We want to be sure that everybody has access to the postal service. It’s eight or ten miles to the postal service in Paris and so that can be inconvenient to folks and especially older folks,” Millersburg Mayor Garnett Hopkins said.

All of the residents we spoke to still have hope. They say that this is a great community of people they always rally together and that they will get through this.

“I just know that this community’s gonna come together and we’ll be okay,” Robinson said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.