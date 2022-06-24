Protests being held in Lexington in response to Supreme Court decision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A scheduled protest is taking place in Lexington Friday night following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates East and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) are inviting the public to the courthouse square in downtown Lexington to speak out against the decision to upend a woman’s right to an abortion.

We’ve heard from both pro-life and pro-choice organizations.

David Walls is with the Family Foundation, a pro-life group that has been advocating for the right to an abortion be overturned for years. Walls said they’re excited about this decision because the group believes the decision should be left up to state legislators, and he said they don’t believe in abortions at all.

“Most importantly for unborn babies. Most importantly for the rule of the law. This is a righteous and just decision. Then again, it’s a win for democracy. A win for Kentuckians and Americans to have their day through elected officials,” Walls said.

We also spoke with Carol Savkovich with the Kentucky Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice, who said the decision is devastating.

Not only does it take rights way from women, but it puts them in deadly situations, carrying to term potentially life-threatening pregnancies at times. She also said women are now put into extreme financial hardships to travel out of state to get an abortion.

“The overturn is allowing our state legislators to impose their own believes on the population. We are saddened. Going forward it’s going to a tough time for Kentucky women to control their own reproductive rights,” Savkovich said.

The protest in Lexington is from around 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.