Shaedon Sharpe selected 7th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Shaedon Sharpe is heading to Portland after being selected seventh overall by the Portland Trail Blazers. The former Kentucky Wildcat was the top-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class, but he never stepped on the court at UK.
At 19 years, 24 days old, Shaedon Sharpe is the 2nd-youngest top-10 pick from Canada in NBA history.
