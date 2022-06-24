Advertisement

Shaedon Sharpe selected 7th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers

Sharpe is the 2nd-youngest top-10 pick from Canada in NBA history
Shaedon Sharpe, right, shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected seventh overall by the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Shaedon Sharpe is heading to Portland after being selected seventh overall by the Portland Trail Blazers. The former Kentucky Wildcat was the top-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class, but he never stepped on the court at UK.

At 19 years, 24 days old, Shaedon Sharpe is the 2nd-youngest top-10 pick from Canada in NBA history.

