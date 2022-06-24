UK Healthcare to begin vaccinating children 5 & under

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Healthcare will officially be vaccinating children five and younger next week.

Starting Monday, they’ll give out both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Families can get the shots at the UK Pharmacist Care Clinic on Fountain Court.

The clinic is especially designed to be low-stress for children.

You can find more information on how to sign up here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.