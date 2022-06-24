Advertisement

UK Healthcare to begin vaccinating children 5 & under

For more than 18 months now, the men and women at UK Chandler Hospital have faced COVID-19 head...
For more than 18 months now, the men and women at UK Chandler Hospital have faced COVID-19 head on.(Source: UK Healthcare)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Healthcare will officially be vaccinating children five and younger next week.

Starting Monday, they’ll give out both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Families can get the shots at the UK Pharmacist Care Clinic on Fountain Court.

The clinic is especially designed to be low-stress for children.

You can find more information on how to sign up here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix announces first Lexington store
Logan Parsons
‘I hope we find justice:’ Family wants those held accountable for downtown Lexington attack
File image
Ky. state trooper indicted by federal grand jury for conspiracy, obstruction
Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency, activates state price-gouging laws to combat high prices
A Lexington police officer is recovering after being attacked by a police dog. (File image)
Lexington police officer attacked by K-9 at training facility

Latest News

Crews in Wayne County responded to two fires in the same building early Friday morning.
Crews battle two fires in same building in Monticello
Good Friday morning everyone! Another lovely day is shaping up across the commonwealth. Temps...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | One more great day before changes this weekend
TyTy Washington Jr. shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 29th...
TyTy Washington Jr. is pick No. 29 in NBA Draft, selected by Memphis traded to Houston
The program allows local law enforcement agencies in Kentucky to hire active service members...
Gov. Beshear announces program to recruit military service members as police officers