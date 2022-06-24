Advertisement

UK’s Mintz signs free agent deal with Wizards

Wildcat guard signs an Exhibit 10 contract
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) plays against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) plays against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky guard Davion Mintz has signed a free agent deal with the Washington Wizards, his agents announced on Friday.

Mintz signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the team, guaranteeing the player a one-year, minimum salary contract. Mintz’s contract counts towards Washington’s 20-man offseason roster limit but doesn’t count againt the team’s salary cap unless he makes the regular season roster.

Last season, Mintz averaged 8.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

