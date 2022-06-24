UK’s Mintz signs free agent deal with Wizards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky guard Davion Mintz has signed a free agent deal with the Washington Wizards, his agents announced on Friday.

Mintz signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the team, guaranteeing the player a one-year, minimum salary contract. Mintz’s contract counts towards Washington’s 20-man offseason roster limit but doesn’t count againt the team’s salary cap unless he makes the regular season roster.

Last season, Mintz averaged 8.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

