Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A showers and storms into the weekend

Saturday Evening Forecast
Fastcast saturday pm
By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening yall! It was a sticky and steamy day and scattered showers and stroms are continuing to pop up across far southeastern Kentucky.

Temps are in the upper 80s and low 90s and will drop into the 70s overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has issued us in southern Kentucky under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather. The humidity also sticks around into Sunday. The showers and stroms are likely to dissipate into the overnight hours. Tomorrow the rain and stroms return for most of the day. Not necessarily an all-out washout, but you may want to keep an umbrella handy. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1/5 risk for severe weather for a big chunk of our coverage area tomorrow. Main threats include heavy rain and damaging winds. Temps also rise into the upper 80s. This will accompany a strong cold front. A couple of showers will follow the front early Monday, but most of us dry out for the day. This will drop temps to lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s on Monday. The mugginess will also lessen into the workweek. Temps and humidity eventually rebound by mid-week. At the end of next week, the summer heat returns, and the afternoon showers and storms follow.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of June 23, the CDC reports that 173 monkeypox cases have been identified in 24 U.S. states.
First probable case of monkeypox identified in Kentucky
File image
Ky. state trooper indicted by federal grand jury for conspiracy, obstruction
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference following the Supreme Court's...
Ky. leaders, lawmakers react to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision
Lexington police were on scene at Bryan Station Inn Friday afternoon.
Police: Wanted person out of Ohio found dead in room at Bryan Station Inn
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Weekend Storms
Good Friday morning everyone! Another lovely day is shaping up across the commonwealth. Temps...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | One more great day before changes this weekend
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On The Weekend
Good Thursday morning everyone! After yesterday’s showers and storms, we are waking up to a...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much better day