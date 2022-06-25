Ally Blake’s Forecast | A showers and storms into the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening yall! It was a sticky and steamy day and scattered showers and stroms are continuing to pop up across far southeastern Kentucky.

Temps are in the upper 80s and low 90s and will drop into the 70s overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has issued us in southern Kentucky under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather. The humidity also sticks around into Sunday. The showers and stroms are likely to dissipate into the overnight hours. Tomorrow the rain and stroms return for most of the day. Not necessarily an all-out washout, but you may want to keep an umbrella handy. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1/5 risk for severe weather for a big chunk of our coverage area tomorrow. Main threats include heavy rain and damaging winds. Temps also rise into the upper 80s. This will accompany a strong cold front. A couple of showers will follow the front early Monday, but most of us dry out for the day. This will drop temps to lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s on Monday. The mugginess will also lessen into the workweek. Temps and humidity eventually rebound by mid-week. At the end of next week, the summer heat returns, and the afternoon showers and storms follow.

I hope you all have a great day!

