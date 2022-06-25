Police search for suspect after fatal shooting in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Frankfort Police Department responded to a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the shooting was near the Tractor Supply store on Arrowhead Ct.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after 1:00 AM, where they found a deceased white male in his early forties.

A suspect has been identified and detectives are continuing to investigate.

