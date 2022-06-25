Police search for suspect after fatal shooting in Frankfort
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Frankfort Police Department responded to a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
According to officials, the shooting was near the Tractor Supply store on Arrowhead Ct.
Police arrived on the scene shortly after 1:00 AM, where they found a deceased white male in his early forties.
A suspect has been identified and detectives are continuing to investigate.
