Police search for suspect after fatal shooting in Frankfort

A suspect has been identified and detectives are continuing to investigate.(WSMV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Frankfort Police Department responded to a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the shooting was near the Tractor Supply store on Arrowhead Ct.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after 1:00 AM, where they found a deceased white male in his early forties.

A suspect has been identified and detectives are continuing to investigate.

