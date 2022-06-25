Advertisement

Police: Wanted person out of Ohio found dead in room at Bryan Station Inn

Lexington police were on scene at Bryan Station Inn Friday afternoon.
Lexington police were on scene at Bryan Station Inn Friday afternoon.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence in the Bryan Station area of Lexington Friday afternoon.

A Lexington police officer noticed a car in the parking lot of the Bryan Station Inn that matched the description of a wanted person out of Hamilton County, Ohio, police said.

Police told WKYT that after multiple attempts to make contact with the person police called in its emergency response team. The team also tried to contact the person.

Later, police said they made their way into the room and found the person dead in the room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lexington police are not releasing the person’s name or the charges they were facing.

WKYT had several calls and messages about the scene. Police said there was no danger to anyone during the response.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix announces first Lexington store
File image
Ky. state trooper indicted by federal grand jury for conspiracy, obstruction
Logan Parsons
‘I hope we find justice:’ Family wants those held accountable for downtown Lexington attack
Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency, activates state price-gouging laws to combat high prices
High winds caused some damage at the Lexington Farmers Market on Wednesday. Several tents were...
Storms cause significant damage to Lexington Farmers Market

Latest News

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s office said Kentucky State Police have sent out arson...
Millersburg starts rebuilding process after downtown fire
Health clinics in central Ky. to begin vaccinating children 5 & under
WATCH | Health clinics in central Ky. to begin vaccinating children 5 & under
County by County, Pt. 2 (6/24/2022)
County by County, Pt. 2 (6/24/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (6/24/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (6/24/2022)