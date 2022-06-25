Police: Wanted person out of Ohio found dead in room at Bryan Station Inn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence in the Bryan Station area of Lexington Friday afternoon.

A Lexington police officer noticed a car in the parking lot of the Bryan Station Inn that matched the description of a wanted person out of Hamilton County, Ohio, police said.

Police told WKYT that after multiple attempts to make contact with the person police called in its emergency response team. The team also tried to contact the person.

Later, police said they made their way into the room and found the person dead in the room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lexington police are not releasing the person’s name or the charges they were facing.

WKYT had several calls and messages about the scene. Police said there was no danger to anyone during the response.

