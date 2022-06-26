Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold front to drop temperatures

Sunday Evening Forecast
Good Saturday evening yall! It was a sticky and steamy day and scattered showers and storms...
Good Saturday evening yall! It was a sticky and steamy day and scattered showers and storms continue to pop up across far southeastern Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening yall! It was a sticky and steamy day and scattered showers and stroms continue to pop up across far southeastern Kentucky.

Temps are in the upper 80s and low 90s and will drop into the 70s overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has issued us across the state under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather. The humidity also sticks around into Sunday. The showers and stroms are likely to dissipate into the overnight hours. Primary threats include heavy rain and damaging winds. Temps also rise into the upper 80s. This will accompany a strong cold front. A couple of showers will follow the front early Monday, but most of us will dry out for the day. This will drop temps to lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s on Monday. The mugginess will also lessen in the workweek. Temps and humidity eventually rebound by mid-week. At the end of next week, the summer heat returns, and the afternoon showers and storms follow. Still keeping an eye on the July 4th weekend as things could be wet, but of course, that could change.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of June 23, the CDC reports that 173 monkeypox cases have been identified in 24 U.S. states.
First probable case of monkeypox identified in Kentucky
Lexington police were on scene at Bryan Station Inn Friday afternoon.
Police: Wanted person out of Ohio found dead in room at Bryan Station Inn
A suspect has been identified and detectives are continuing to investigate.
Police search for suspect after fatal shooting in Frankfort
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference following the Supreme Court's...
Ky. leaders, lawmakers react to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision
Hundreds filled downtown Lexington Friday night to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to...
Hundreds protest in downtown Lexington in response to Supreme Court decision

Latest News

Good Saturday evening yall! It was a sticky and steamy day and scattered showers and storms are...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A showers and storms into the weekend
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Weekend Storms
Good Friday morning everyone! Another lovely day is shaping up across the commonwealth. Temps...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | One more great day before changes this weekend
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On The Weekend