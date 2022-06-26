Kentucky Newsmakers 6/26: Ky. State Auditor Mike Harmon; WKU President Tim Caboni

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon and Western Kentucky University President Tim Caboni.

Caboni is a Western graduate who returned to the Hill in 2017 as president. He’s among a talented and relatively young group of public university presidents serving right now that also includes David McFaddin at EKU and Jay Morgan at Morehead State.

Western is a comprehensive university with its main campus in Bowling Green and is home to nearly 20,000 students. It offers 94 majors and dozens of graduate programs. The Hilltoppers play athletics within the Conference USA.

President Caboni stopped by on what he calls the “Big Red Tour” of Kentucky.

Auditor Harmon, who’s a Republican candidate for governor, looks over state and local expenditures. His office also does performance audits that determine if programs are doing what the legislature intended them to do.

Harmon is in his second term as auditor after a long stint as a member of the state house from Danville.

