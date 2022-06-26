Kitchen fire at Hope Center’s Recovery Center for Women in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fire started in the kitchen of the Hope Center early Friday evening. The sprinkler system was able to stop most of the fire by the time the fire department arrived, but the sprinklers flooded the floors.

Development Director at the Hope Center, Katie Vogel said it caused a lot of damage.

“I was pretty taken aback. You don’t think about when the sprinklers come on that it’s going to flood the floors,” Vogel said.

She said some the damage included a broken freezer, melted lights, and loss of food.

The center typically serves about a hundred women three meals a day, but this damage causes a major setback. They have an emergency shelter with extra food, but still need more help.

Vogel said, “we are in a pinch both budget wise and in terms of space and food availability.”

And they are asking for all different donations from the community. Donations can include food, bottled drink, canned drinks, microwaveable meals, or anything non-perishable.

The facility team at the Hope Center will be there on Monday morning to assess the damages.

