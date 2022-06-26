Advertisement

McLaughlin does it again, breaks own world record at U.S. championships

She crossed the finish line in 51.41 seconds, breaking her own record of 51.46.
Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, wins the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020...
Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, wins the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles as the U.S. outdoor track and field championships on Saturday.

McLaughlin flashed a broad smile when her time was announced, then flashed a thumbs up. She crossed the finish line in 51.41 seconds, breaking her own record of 51.46 set last year at the Tokyo Games, where she won the gold medal.

The top three finishers in each event at the national championships will represent the United States in the world outdoor championships, also at Eugene’s Hayward Field, next month.

Former Kentucky Wildcat Keni Harrison won gold in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.34.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of June 23, the CDC reports that 173 monkeypox cases have been identified in 24 U.S. states.
First probable case of monkeypox identified in Kentucky
File image
Ky. state trooper indicted by federal grand jury for conspiracy, obstruction
Lexington police were on scene at Bryan Station Inn Friday afternoon.
Police: Wanted person out of Ohio found dead in room at Bryan Station Inn
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference following the Supreme Court's...
Ky. leaders, lawmakers react to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision
Hundreds filled downtown Lexington Friday night to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to...
Hundreds protest in downtown Lexington in response to Supreme Court decision

Latest News

Good Saturday evening yall! It was a sticky and steamy day and scattered showers and storms are...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A showers and storms into the weekend
Robert Dillingham announced Friday that he's going to Kentucky.
Top prospect Rob Dillingham commits to Kentucky
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) plays against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college basketball game...
UK’s Mintz signs free agent deal with Wizards
TyTy Washington Jr. shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 29th...
TyTy Washington Jr. is pick No. 29 in NBA Draft, selected by Memphis traded to Houston