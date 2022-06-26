McLaughlin does it again, breaks own world record at U.S. championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles as the U.S. outdoor track and field championships on Saturday.

McLaughlin flashed a broad smile when her time was announced, then flashed a thumbs up. She crossed the finish line in 51.41 seconds, breaking her own record of 51.46 set last year at the Tokyo Games, where she won the gold medal.

The top three finishers in each event at the national championships will represent the United States in the world outdoor championships, also at Eugene’s Hayward Field, next month.

INCREDIBLE. 😱



Reigning Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record for the third time in the last year to win the national title in the women's 400m hurdles.





Former Kentucky Wildcat Keni Harrison won gold in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.34.

WORLD LEAD 🚨@Ken_AYE_ runs 12.34 in the women's 100m hurdles to claim the national title and a ticket to the world championships.

