Ole Miss sweeps Oklahoma, wins first national title in baseball

The Rebels became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the SEC.
Mississippi's Jack Washburn, right, leaps on top of the team pile in celebration of their 4-2 victory over Oklahoma in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. Mississippi defeated Oklahoma 4-2 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Mississippi scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory.

The Rebels became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference. The trophy will stay in the Magnolia State for a second straight year. Mississippi State won last year.

Ole Miss benefited from a runner interference call that took a run away from Oklahoma in the sixth inning. It also overcame a spectacular pitching performance by Cade Horton, who set a CWS finals record with 13 strikeouts.

