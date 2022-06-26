Advertisement

Police investigate shots fired in downtown Lexington

(WSMV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a possible shooting that sent a man to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police received a call in reference to shots fired at around 3:20 Sunday morning at the 400 block of Angliana. That’s located in downtown Lexington, off South Broadway.

Officials tell us that a man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

If you have any information related to this incident, you are asked to contact Lexington Police.

