ACLU files lawsuit to block Kentucky abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood have filed a lawsuit to block Kentucky’s abortion ban from taking effect.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, which allowed Kentucky’s trigger law, which was already in place, to immediately ban procedures.

The lawsuit targets that trigger law and the state’s six-week abortion ban.

The ACLU is arguing that Kentucky’s state constitution already guarantees the right to abortion, which is the basis of the lawsuit.

“The ACLU of Kentucky is bringing everything it has to the fight for abortion access following this devastating ruling,” said Amber Duke, ACLU of Kentucky interim executive director. “We are mobilizing our members, supporters, and volunteers to show up at the statehouse and the ballot box to demand our rights to bodily autonomy. As we navigate a future in which the government can force Kentuckians to remain pregnant against their will, we’ll be doubling down on our work to end maternal mortality, secure paid leave, and expand access to childcare.”

In November, a constitutional amendment will be on the ballot which would ban abortion entirely.

Governor Andy Beshear addressed the issue Monday.

“It is an extremist law that removes all options, including those who are victims of sexual assault, rape, or incest,” Gov. Beshear said. “I think I know about a case right now, where we’ve got a 12, 13-year-old girl, impregnated by a violent act. She, and others, deserve options if they want to consider them.”

The ACLU has also filed a temporary injunction against Kentucky’s trigger law in hopes to allow abortion procedures, while this is all settled, in court.

