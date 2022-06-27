Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another nice day ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday afternoon everyone! After our cold front came on through temps stayed in the upper 70s and low 80s with less humidity, a truly lovely day!

Into the rest of the evening, we stay nice and dry with temps dropping into the 60s. Overnight lows could even get into the low to mid-50s with a nice little chill waking up on Tuesday. There could be some fog in the valleys of eastern Kentucky, but for the most part, things look great. Another pleasant day with low humidity and a mix of sun and clouds. This is likely our last 10/10 day. Wednesday the temps increase slightly and so does the humidity. I’m not saying it’s not perfect-- just slightly less awesome. Rain chances stay at bay into Wednesday and Thursday as well. Thursday is likely the warmest of the week near 90 degrees. On Friday we are likely to see rain chances return. They will come into the afternoon and evening on Friday and becomes scattered into the weekend. Temps also come down a bit to typical summer levels in the mid-80s with some humidity. Right now July 4th looks to be wet... hopefully, mother nature changes her mind.

Anyways, I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the work week!

