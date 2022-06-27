Advertisement

Grocery store employee arrested after slapping Rudy Giuliani, NYPD says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday. He said he was lucky he didn’t fall.(Fox News/YouTube via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CNN) - A grocery store employee was arrested after slapping former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in the back Sunday.

Giuliani, who was also a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, was campaigning for his son in a ShopRite on Staten Island when an employee hit him and said, “What’s up, scumbag?”

The 78-year-old said he managed to stay on his feet, but also said he was lucky he didn’t fall and crack his skull.

Store security responded immediately, and the 39-year-old ShopRite associate was turned over to the New York Police Department.

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani said the attack on his father was politically motivated.

Andrew Giuliani, a candidate in the Republican primary for New York governor, said he wants all New Yorkers to feel safe from crime again.

