Hope Center relying on donations after kitchen fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Hope Center in Lexington is still waiting on repairs after a kitchen fire.

A fire started in the Hope Center’s kitchen last week but was contained by the sprinkler system. Aside from the fire and smoke damage, there was also flooding in their kitchen, pantry, and dining room.

They were able to dry out and fix the dining room, but the repair process is taking longer than anticipated and they are still waiting for an insurance assessment.

The health department closed their kitchen until further notice, so they are relying on donations and food from their emergency shelter. Hope Center Development Director Katie Vogel says they’re grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.

“It certainly takes the edge off of a very challenging situation as we figure out just how long we’re going to be without our kitchen here at the women’s center,” Vogel said.

They’re hoping to fix and replace their appliances as soon as possible, but, in the meantime, they are still asking for donations. The Hope Center is asking for more donations of paper goods and nonperishable foods and drinks.

