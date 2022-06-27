Advertisement

‘It’s a constant struggle:’ Southern Ky. school applauds FDA’s decision to ban Juuls

Williamsburg school leaders said they’re constantly confiscating vaping products from kids.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - E-cigarettes are marketed as an alternative to help adult smokers quit. But some say much younger people, just kids, are finding it a habit.

“High school, middle school, sometimes it leaks down to intermediate. You’re talking 4th through 12th is what we have seen,” said Tim Melton with Williamsburg City Schools.

Part of the craze and allure for young people is the way some vaping products are marketed. They’re colorful, they have fruity flavors, and that’s one of the reasons the FDA has come down hard on Juul, ordering them to be pulled from store shelves last week.

“The size of them. The way they are produced. They are very easy to conceal. They are very easy to discreetly to partake of,” Melton said.

Police and school leaders say somehow kids are finding these affordable. Maybe they are using lunch money, or money their parents thought was going for something else.

A Williamsburg School resource officer said he confiscates one nearly every day. Sometimes parents don’t even know their kids are using them.

“There are folks that are surprised,” Melton said. “But there are folks that are aware. And they have taken measures to try to help the student. And the student feels, ‘if I do it here, they won’t be able to know or find out.’”

School leaders said they are able to catch some, but not enough to put an end to it.

The ban of Juul products is on appeal. A federal court on Friday did approve a request by Juul labs to temporarily block the FDA’s order for the products to no longer be sold in the United States.

