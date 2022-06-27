Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A pair of pleasant days

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The beginning of the week will include some really nice temperatures with calm weather.

We are about to put a pair of pleasant days together. Lately, highs have been running around 90 degrees. Temperatures will not even be close for later today. You’ll find highs only around 80 and some of you will stay below that level. It is only a two-day run of this, but it is something to smile about.

By the middle of the week, our heat will increase again. It doesn’t go immediately back to the hotter levels. You’ll get a chance to get used to it all over again. We’ll ease into the heat for the end of the week. On Wednesday, highs will run back up the thermometer and reach the mid-80s. The end of the week sees a return to the heat and more humidity. That means 90 degrees or higher by Friday.

Take care of each other!

