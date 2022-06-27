Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is lucky to be alive after an eyewitness told WYMT a car was hit by a train.

The witness said it happened in the Dwale community of Floyd County Monday morning.

He said the man inside of the car had an injury but is okay.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said Kentucky State Police is investigating.

