Preliminary autopsy report results for Sheriff Kevin Corman
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been five weeks since Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman unexpectedly passed away.
The coroner’s office told us Monday they are still waiting on the final autopsy report, but preliminary results show Corman died of natural causes, as originally indicated.
The final report will include a toxicology report, but is it not expected to change the cause of death.
