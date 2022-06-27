Advertisement

Pro-choice advocates continue protests in central Kentucky

Pro-choice advocates continue protests in central Kentucky
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Protestors took to the Kentucky State Capitol steps by the hundreds Sunday night to once again voice their displeasure with the recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, as well as the trigger law that took effect which means abortions are banned across the state.

It followed protests on Friday in Lexington. Katima Smith-Willis organized the rally and says the Supreme Court ruling appalled her, and that she feels as a black woman, she’s now at the bottom of the barrel in the commonwealth.

“I feel like I don’t matter, here in the commonwealth of Kentucky, me as a woman, I do not matter,” said Smith-Willis, who lives in Frankfort.

She pointed to the effect that the Dobbs v. Jackson decision could have on black women in particular as more reason to have their voices heard.

”Black women have the highest mortality rate in death with bearing children,” Smith-Willis said. “So I think that with Roe v. Wade being overturned and abortions being taken off the table here in Kentucky, that rates going to increase and more black women are going to die.”

Smith-Willis says she’s aware that advocates’ interest in this issue and more can’t fade if they wish to enact change.

“I think if they can dial the time back 50 years with this specific matter, imagine what else is gonna be on the table when we talk about the amendments and the constitution,” said Smith-Willis.

Smith-Willis says she understood state politicians likely wouldn’t be at the Capitol with them on a Sunday evening. But she hopes that the continuing coverage of people speaking up and speaking out will send them a strong message.

State representative George Brown out of Lexington was the only lawmaker we saw who came to watch the demonstrations. He says he wants to internalize the emotions and expressions he observed and bring it to Kentucky’s legislative table for further conversations on this topic.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of June 23, the CDC reports that 173 monkeypox cases have been identified in 24 U.S. states.
First probable case of monkeypox identified in Kentucky
Lexington police were on scene at Bryan Station Inn Friday afternoon.
Police: Wanted person out of Ohio found dead in room at Bryan Station Inn
A suspect has been identified and detectives are continuing to investigate.
Police search for suspect after fatal shooting in Frankfort
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference following the Supreme Court's...
Ky. leaders, lawmakers react to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday

Latest News

Horse Mania sculptures are being vandalized in downtown Lexington
Horse Mania sculptures vandalized in downtown Lexington
Mississippi's Jack Washburn, right, leaps on top of the team pile in celebration of their 4-2...
Ole Miss sweeps Oklahoma, wins first national title in baseball
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 6/26: Ky. State Auditor Mike Harmon; WKU President Tim Caboni
Pro-choice advocates continue protests in central Kentucky
WATCH | Pro-choice advocates continue protests in central Kentucky