School library to create new memorial to honor two Lexington children killed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly two months have passed since a double homicide in which a mother is accused of killing her two children, 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skyler Williams.

A local graphic novelist who knew Deon is working to memorialize them.

“He was a really quiet, really reserved, peaceful kid,” Shawn Pryor said of Deon.

That’s how he described Deon as when they first met. But Deon would soon open up and show Pryor his artistic soul.

“Deon loves graphic novels, I love graphic novels. We were both creative souls and so we just want to spread that love and creativity to the children,” Pryor said.

Now, nearly two months after Deon and his younger sibling Skyler were killed, Pryor is working to keep their memory alive within this school.

It all started with a GoFundMe to buy comic books and graphic novels for the school library.

“The original goal was $1,500, we ended up raising $3,500,” Pryor said.

And now, Pryor said artists and comic book professionals are donating their work to help create Deon and Skyler’s Corner within the library.

“The generosity has been overflowing,” Pryor said.

Whether they knew Deon & Skyler or not, Pryor hopes this will show the children in the Winburn community that there are people out there who care for them.

“If anything, it serves as a reminder to me that I need to do my part in the community and more people need to do their part as well,” Pryor said.

Pryor said he’s working with school librarian Rey Gonzalez to ensure both the new books and the plaque for Skyler and Deon will be in place for the upcoming academic year.

He said he hopes this corner also encourages students to explore creative fields and professions when they grow up.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.