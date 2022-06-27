Advertisement

Willie Nelson concert announced in Ashland

Willie Nelson to play on the Riverfront in Ashland in August.
Willie Nelson to play on the Riverfront in Ashland in August.(Paramount Arts Center Facebook page)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The Paramount Arts Center announced Monday singer Willie Nelson is set to play on the Ashland Riverfront in August.

According to the Paramount Arts Center’s Facebook page, Willie Nelson & Family LIVE on the Ashland Riverfront is set for August 2, 2022.

The fan club presale begins Tuesday at noon.

Public ticket sales will happen on Thursday June 30, 2022 at noon.

UPDATE | Willie Nelson cancels Huntington concert

Nelson canceled a concert in Huntington in 2019 due to breathing issues.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of June 23, the CDC reports that 173 monkeypox cases have been identified in 24 U.S. states.
First probable case of monkeypox identified in Kentucky
A suspect has been identified and detectives are continuing to investigate.
Man dead after shooting in Frankfort
Horse Mania sculptures are being vandalized in downtown Lexington
Horse Mania sculptures vandalized in downtown Lexington
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday

Latest News

Young Ky. musician gains national attention from American Idol appearance
WATCH | Young Ky. musician gains national attention from American Idol appearance
Hope Center relying on donations after kitchen fire
WATCH | Hope Center relying on donations after kitchen fire
County by County, Pt. 2 (6/27/2022)
County by County, Pt. 2 (6/27/2022)
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Another nice day ahead
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Another nice day ahead
Williamsburg school leaders said they’re constantly confiscating vaping products from kids.
‘It’s a constant struggle:’ Southern Ky. school applauds FDA’s decision to ban Juuls