YMCA hosts free swimming lessons for Lexington students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of Fayette County students began swimming lessons Monday at the YMCA’s High Street location.

It’s part of the YMCA’s Water Safety Event and is geared toward children who don’t have access to swim lessons.

Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages one to 14.

The students participating in Monday’s event are 3rd through 5th grades at William Wells Brown Elementary school. They are part of the ‘Colts In Action’ summer program.

The YMCA staff is teaching students water safety, both on land and in the water. They’re learning basics like how to wear a life jacket and properly use other flotation devices as well as how to float in the water and different swimming strokes.

The Safety Around Water Program works to provide access to pools and basic swimming skills for children who would not otherwise have access to swim lessons.

All of the children who were at Monday’s event will take home a voucher so that they can continue the swimming lessons for free.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.