Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Looking Toward the Holiday Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another awesome weather day taking shape across the region, but our temps are about to climb to close out the month. This can only mean the 4th of July holiday weekend is about upon us, and things are looking a little stormy.

Let’s go ahead and look ahead toward the big holiday period.

A cold front moves our way to start the new month on Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to fire up during the day with more rounds lurking through the 4th and even beyond. That front slows down and a few waves of low pressure rolls along this, enhancing the storm chances.

That setup can bring some strong storms in here and may also put down beneficial, but heavy rains.

Temps will be very steamy during this time with a few days reaching the low 90s.

