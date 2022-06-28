Advertisement

Committee weighs approving Lexington Sporting Club youth soccer field project

The Board of Adjustment is holding a meeting where they will decide whether Lexington Sporting Club will be granted a conditional use permit to build 12 youth soccer fields.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club filed plans to build a 6,000-seat stadium and a youth soccer complex at a site off of Newtown Pike near I-75. On Tuesday, the first step in that process could get approved, but there is some pushback.

The staff has recommended approval for the project with a few added changes, and Lexington Soccer Club presented their updated proposal to the committee, but it still has a lot of opposition.

So far, we’ve heard from people in favor of the development.

The committee’s approval would allow the Lexington Sporting Club to build their youth sports complex with 12 soccer fields. The fields would be off Newtown Pike near I-75 and a professional stadium would be the next of their proposals.

And from what we’ve seen at the meeting already, there has been a lot of pushback from rural neighbors.

They’re concerned the complex will bring too much traffic and noise to an area surrounded by horse farms. Some neighbors say their concern is mainly about the stadium and future development, rather than the youth soccer fields.

“The more we give, the more development is going to occur and basically this decision today is going to impact development for the next 20 to 30 years on Russell Cave Road and Newtown Pike,” said Larmon Cowles, who is opposed to the development.

The entire project would be privately funded and would not use any public money.

We’re still waiting to see if the committee will approve the proposal. We’ll keep you updated.

