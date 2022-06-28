Advertisement

Fmr. Fayette Co. Detention Center guard accused of sex crime involving inmate

Joshua Rogers
Joshua Rogers(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By Grason Passmore and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A now-former corrections officer at the Fayette County Detention Center is accused of a sex crime involving an inmate.

Police arrested Joshua Rogers Monday on a charge of third-degree sodomy.

Lexington police say they were called to investigate the incident at the jail on June 18. Rogers’s arrest citation says it involves an inmate, but police have not released any further details.

The jail says Rogers was fired after his arrest.

Rogers appeared in court Tuesday and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He will be back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

