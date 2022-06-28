Advertisement

Former Wildcat Hagans to play with Cleveland in NBA summer league

Photo: Regina Rickert
Photo: Regina Rickert(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Free agent guard Ashton Hagans will play in the NBA’s annual summer league games, his agent announced on Monday.

Hagans, who played at UK (2018-20), will suit up with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Daniel Hazan said.

After going undrafted, Hagans signed a two-way contact with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020. The Covington, Ga. native was waived for violating NBA G League COVID protocols.

Hagans was waived by the Toronto Raptors after signing with the team in Oct. 2021.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
Horse Mania sculptures are being vandalized in downtown Lexington
Horse Mania sculptures vandalized in downtown Lexington
The coroner’s office told us Monday they are still waiting on the final autopsy report, but...
Preliminary autopsy report results for Sheriff Kevin Corman
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

The four stakes events over the Matt Winn Turf Course have been suspended on Saturday and Sunday.
Churchill Downs suspends weekend turf races
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas...
Rhyne Howard named WNBA All-Star
Kidd to receive 2023 Amos Alonzo Stagg Award
EKU football legend Roy Kidd to receive Amos Alonzo Stagg Award
Mississippi's Jack Washburn, right, leaps on top of the team pile in celebration of their 4-2...
Ole Miss sweeps Oklahoma, wins first national title in baseball