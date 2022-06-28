Former Wildcat Hagans to play with Cleveland in NBA summer league

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Free agent guard Ashton Hagans will play in the NBA’s annual summer league games, his agent announced on Monday.

Hagans, who played at UK (2018-20), will suit up with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Daniel Hazan said.

After going undrafted, Hagans signed a two-way contact with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020. The Covington, Ga. native was waived for violating NBA G League COVID protocols.

Hagans was waived by the Toronto Raptors after signing with the team in Oct. 2021.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.